Cattlemen to hold 88th convention

The Osage County Cattlemen’s Association is to hold its 88th convention this week, featuring the Hall of Fame Luncheon on Friday and the Ranch Tour on Saturday morning.

The luncheon will be in the Ag Building at the Osage County Fairgrounds. The Ranch Tour will begin at 8 a.m. Saturday at the Fairgrounds.

The OCCA convention will be the centerpiece of five days of special events, June 15-19, in Osage County referred to as “Ben Johnson Days.” Ranching, rodeo competitions, the raising of cattle and the ethos of the Western Way of Life will be the focus of attention.

The first event is scheduled for 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 15, and it is to be a preview party for a multi-day show and sale of Western artisan goods. The show and sale will be June 16-19 at the Constantine Theater on Main Street in Pawhuska.

Tickets for the preview party are $25 each and they are available through the theater’s website. The party will be at the theater.

The official welcome to Cattlemen’s Week will be at 5 p.m. Thursday, June 16 in the Ag Building at the Fairgrounds. The event will be the annual “Uncorked” party that will feature dinner and dancing. Contact the Pawhuska Chamber of Commerce at 918-287-1208 about tickets.

Another key element of the schedule for the week is the Working Ranch Cowboys Association rodeo competition Friday and Saturday nights at the Fairgrounds. Start times are 7 p.m. both nights. Organizer Cody Garnett, owner of the Ben Johnson Cowboy Museum, said Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt is scheduled to participate in the rodeo on Saturday night.

A WRCA Junior Ranch Rodeo will be at 10 a.m. Saturday.

Following the WRCA rodeo on Saturday night, musical artist Adrian Brannan, known as “the Buckaroo Girl,” is to perform at a dance.

The annual Ben Johnson Steer Roping, which is a benefit to raise money for the fight against cancer, will be the culminating event for the week. The Steer Roping is held in memory of Ben Johnson Sr., who was a champion rodeo competitor and a ranch cowboy. Mr. Johnson died of cancer in 1952 at the age of 56.

Perhaps more widely remembered than his father, Ben “Son” Johnson Jr. was a rodeo champion, movie stunt performer and actor. He won an academy award for Best Supporting Actor for his role in “The Last Picture Show.” The name “Ben Johnson Days” honors both father and son.

For those interested in Western goods, yet another important event this week will be the John Israel Cowboy Trade Show. The trade show will be Friday and Saturday at the Fairgrounds. For questions about the show, contact Cody Garnett at 918-429-6349.

