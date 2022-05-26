Eubanks resigns after being charged in Kay County

At an emergency Pawhuska City Council meeting May 26, City Manager Jerry Eubanks resigned, effective May 31.

Eubanks offered his resignation after apologizing for bringing embarrassment and shame to the community.

”I truly apologize to this council and all the community,” Eubanks said. The councilors then met in executive session for nearly an hour and a half.

When they returned from closed session, the councilors voted, 3-2, to accept Eubanks’s resignation. Councilors Roger Taylor, Steve Tolson and Susan Bayro voted to accept the resignation. Councilors Rodger Milleson and Mark Buchanan voted “no.”

Prosecutors in Kay County on May 25 filed three felony charges against Eubanks.

The charges, as reflected in an online case record, are: Embezzlement of property; obtaining property by trick or deception; and conspiracy. The case record shows an arrest warrant has been issued and served.

The filing of the Kay County case, which is based on events alleged to have taken place while Eubanks held a managerial position with the city of Blackwell, marked the second time in a space of two months that he had been named as a defendant in a felony prosecution.

Eubanks, 55, was charged March 25 in Major County with felony fraud, and with a misdemeanor count of personal interest of an official in a transaction. Those charges were based on events that allegedly took place while he was city manager for Fairview.

Eubanks has pleaded not guilty in Major County and is scheduled for a June 21 preliminary hearing.

Eubanks was charged along with his wife, Sherry, 46, in the Kay County prosecution. She faces the same three felony accusations as her husband, according to a case record.

An affidavit that is part of the Kay County case record shows that the police chief in Blackwell sought investigative assistance from the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation. The affidavit also says that a sum of $32,000 allegedly was embezzled from Blackwell municipal government.

Jerry Eubanks became city manager for Pawhuska at the beginning of January, 2022.