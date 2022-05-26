'Green Eyes' bridge listed for replacement

Pawhuska Journal-Capital

Osage County commissioners recently took action to put the low-water bridge shown here, and referred to commonly as the "Green Eyes" crossing of Bird Creek, on a list for state funding for a bridge replacement. District 1 Commissioner Randall Jones, in whose district the crossing is located, explained it may take a while for the bridge replacement to take place. The current bridge is to be replaced with an all-weather bridge, Jones said. "Green Eyes," which is along County Road 4070, can sometimes be treacherous. The state will not provide all of the project funding, Jones said. Funding percentages vary by project, he said.