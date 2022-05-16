Pawhuska High holds indoor graduation for Class of 2022

Superintendent David Cash counseled the Pawhuska High School graduates of 2022 to find occupations that will provide a sense of purpose.

PHS held its graduation in the field house rather than outdoors at the football stadium, as a result of a threat of rainy weather. The Class of 2022 consisted of 46 graduates. The indoor arena was filled to capacity.

Cash, serving as graduation speaker, told an anecdote about a high school classmate of his, who appeared to have found career success in the film industry. Cash recalled that his friend called him on the telephone one day to admit he had made a serious error by choosing a career that did not provide him with a sense of purpose.

“You’ve got great plans. Do you have purpose?” Cash said. He explained that his work as a coach and educator has fulfilled him “because I find purpose in interacting with kids.”

This was the second consecutive spring that PHS graduated 46 seniors. Linaye Elizabeth Jeffers was the Valedictorian. Jordan LeeAnne Nelson was the Salutatorian. Jeffers offered remarks, encouraging her classmates. Class member Gianna “Gigi” Sieke sang “The Star Spangled Banner” at the beginning of the ceremony.

PHS Principal Lori Justus told the graduates it will take hard work to realize their dreams.

Cash also told the graduates that they are likely, on average, to work about 45 years each, to change careers three times and to change jobs 12 times.

It is common for one’s plans to change, Cash said, highlighting a need for flexibility.

Photo cutline: Zowie Miles, at right, president of the Junior Class, escorts Pawhuska High School seniors into the fieldhouse Friday evening, May 13, for their graduation ceremony. She is followed by 2022 Valedictorian Linaye Jeffers, left, and the other members of the Class of 2022.