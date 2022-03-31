Pawhuska's swinging bridge temporarily closed

Pawhuska Journal-Capital

The "swinging bridge" is among the most-loved Pawhuska-area landmarks. It is currently closed temporarily due to safety concerns. The bridge is privately owned -- the city of Pawhuska does not officially own the structure. City Manager Jerry Eubanks said a structural engineer had recently examined the bridge and reported safety concerns. The private ownership of the bridge accepted the engineer's recommendation for a temporary closure, Eubanks said.