Pawhuska Journal-Capital

A group from Pawhuska Youth Sports was hosted Sunday night, March 13, by the National Basketball Association franchise, the OKC Thunder, in Oklahoma City. Approximately 80 PYS players, 20 coaches, and 140 parents with other siblings attended the event. The Pawhuska kids were entertained by "Rumble" the mascot, and they were able to create their own banners before the game, along with multiple times being seen on the Jumbotron.