Osage Nation announcements

Summer work available for youth

Osage Nation Financial Assistance will begin taking applications April 1 for Summer Youth Employment. The application deadline is April 30.

To qualify, youth must be Native American and must be aged 16-21 years.

Participating youth must reside in Osage County. Proof of residence must be provided. Participants will receive training and work experience at no cost to businesses. All wages are to be paid through Osage Nation Financial Assistance. There are limited positions available.

For additional information, call John S. Bighorse Jr. at 918-287-5486.

Emergency Rental Assistance program expanded

The Osage Nation Financial Department has expanded the Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) to Osages throughout the United States. Previously, the program served Osages living within the state of Oklahoma. ERAP operates on a one-time allocation via the U.S. Department of Treasury and serves low-income Osage Nation members within the United States. This program is for renting households only. The purpose is to provide assistance to those who have been directly or indirectly financially affected by the pandemic and are unable to pay rent or utilities. Relocation expenses may also be permitted, as well as security deposits for rent and utilities.

Assistance is available for Osage members applicable to the following conditions:

One or more individuals within the household have qualified for unemployment benefits or experienced a reduction in household income, incurred significant costs, or experienced other financial hardships due, directly or indirectly, to the COVID-19 outbreak;

One or more individuals within the household can demonstrate a risk of experiencing homelessness or housing instability; and

The household has a household income at or below 80% of area median income

Eligible households for Emergency Rental Assistance (published by the Department of Housing and Urban Development):

Applicant must be 18 years or older;

Applicant must be an enrolled member of the Osage Nation;

Must be renting a residence within the United States;

Current household income cannot exceed 80% of area median income.

Eligible applicants can apply by visiting osagenation-nsn.gov/services/financial-assistance, calling (918) 287-0044 or emailing erap@osagenation-nsn.gov.