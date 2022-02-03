Methodist women hold fundraiser

Pawhuska Journal-Capital

Women of the Pawhuska First United Methodist Church on Jan. 27 conducted a benefit turkey dinner to raise money for missions projects and causes, such as the backpack project that provides food for children and The Journey Home, an end-of-life care hospice in Bartlesville. Pictured in the kitchen at the church’s Family Life Center are, from left, Debbie Reed, Linda Boone, Eileen Halverson, Tannine Edgar, Monica Reeves, Susan Faatz and Shirley Roberts. Not pictured are other helpers, including Jo Johnson, Joan Wilson, Linda West, Yvonne Rose, Bob Davis, Gilson Williams, and Gary and Renee Weyl. If you were not able to buy a dinner but would like to contribute, please contact the church at 918-287-2818.