Clinton Johnson appointed U.S. Attorney

Pawhuska Journal-Capital

TULSA – U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed Clinton J. Johnson as the United States Attorney for the Northern District of Oklahoma effective Dec. 26, 2021. Chief U.S. District Judge John F. Heil III administered the oath of office.

“I am privileged to serve the people of northeastern Oklahoma and to lead an exceptional team of attorneys and support staff dedicated to ensuring the public’s safety,” said U.S Attorney Clint Johnson. “The U.S. Attorney’s Office remains committed to working closely with our local, state, federal and tribal partners in the pursuit of justice in the Northern District of Oklahoma.”

Johnson previously began a term appointment as the Acting U.S. Attorney on March 1, 2021, under the Vacancies Reform Act. That term appointment expired on December 25, 2021. Under the Attorney General’s Dec. 26, 2021, appointment, Johnson now serves as the United States Attorney for a term of 120 days or until a presidentially appointed U.S. Attorney is in place.

Johnson is the chief federal law enforcement officer responsible for all federal criminal prosecutions and civil litigation involving the United States in the Northern District of Oklahoma, an area covering 11 counties and including 13 federally recognized Indian tribes. He leads a staff of more than 100 attorneys and support personnel to accomplish this mission.

He has also held the position of First Assistant U.S. Attorney where he supervised the criminal, civil, and administrative divisions for the Northern District of Oklahoma. He further managed the agency’s budget and resources and took an active role in the hiring of personnel and expansion of office space as the U.S. Attorney’s Office was required to grow dramatically to fulfill its public safety mission.

Johnson is a career federal prosecutor with 26 years of experience. He has investigated and prosecuted violent felonies, white-collar offenses, public corruption, drug and gun-related crimes, and human trafficking in the Northern District of Oklahoma. Previously, he served as an Assistant U.S. Attorney and Deputy Branch Chief in the District of New Mexico.

For more information about the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Oklahoma, please visit https://www.justice.gov/usao-ndok.