Business chooses to go 'all in' for foster kids

The management and employees of Buffalo Land Abstract -- Osage and American Eagle Title Group chose to honor the spirit of Christmas as a time of giving by donating Christmas gifts this year for all the children enrolled in the Osage County Department of Human Services Foster Care Program.

With the help of Loretta Sweet, director of the Department of Human Services -- Osage County Child Welfare, Buffalo Land employees chose to go “all in” on this year’s children's needs and provide gifts for all 42 children in the program.

“It was amazing, the response of our 200 employees that procured everything and more on the children’s toys wish lists,” said Randy Dittmann, CEO of the Buffalo Land Abstract local Osage County office and the Statewide American Eagle title brands.

“The director provided us with all the existing DHS children’s ages, genders and wish lists and we teamed up, separated them into categories and went to work,” Dittmann said. “It was like a well-oiled machine; the excitement of the employees was beyond all expectations.”

The American Eagle Group had its annual Christmas party at the Sky Room at the Hard Rock Casino on Friday, Dec. 3, where it presented all the boxes of unwrapped toys, including bikes, to Jennifer Hartman, Amber Taylor, Stacy Williams, and Ashley Pruitt from DHS.

Stacy Williams spoke to the employees about the Foster Care program and explained that this Christmas all the children would have multiple toys to open thanks to the contributions and caring of the management and employees of Buffalo Land Abstract -- Osage. Williams had originally asked the company for a minimal contribution, but the project turned into the theme of the annual Christmas celebration.

Employees, after the presentation, helped load all the boxes of toys into the DHS van with very little, if any, room left.

“An amazing sight, greatest feeling to know we granted every wish for every child in the program, a real Santa moment,” Dittmann said.