The Barnsdall Christmas Parade is scheduled for 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11. Parade lineup will be at 5:30 p.m.

When the parade is completed, there is to be Christmas music, and an opportunity for children to visit with Santa Claus and receive candy. Presentation of float prizes and drawing of Christmas tickets will follow.

The Christmas event is sponsored by the Barnsdall Chamber of Commerce.

