Wahzhazhe Health Center expands booster availability

Following Center for Disease Control (CDC) recommendations, the Wahzhazhe Health Center (WZZHC) on Nov. 22 announced it had expanded the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 and Moderna Vaccine for individuals 18 years of age after completion of an FDA-authorized or approved primary COVID-19 vaccine or vaccine series.

Individuals with questions related to COVID-19, the COVID-19 vaccine, the COVID-19 booster, or scheduling a test, can call the WZZHC Covid-19 Hotline at (919) 287-0028. WZZHC is located at 715 Grandview Ave. in Pawhuska, Okla.

Individuals should bring their CDC COVID-19 Vaccination Record card to their booster shot appointment so their provider can fill in the information about your booster dose.

If you did not receive a card at your first appointment, contact the vaccination site where you got your first shot or your state health department to find out how you can get a card. You may choose which COVID-19 vaccine you receive as a booster shot.

Some people may prefer the vaccine type that they originally received, and others may prefer to get a different booster. CDC’s recommendations now allow for this type of mix and match dosing for booster shots. WZZHC has has all three COVID-19 vaccinations available. To find additional information, please visit www.cdc.gov.

Who can get the COVID-19 vaccinations and boosters? WZZHC is providing COVID-19 vaccinations and boosters to all Native and non-Native eligible individuals, which include:

● Everyone 5 years of age and older is now eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccination.

● If you are 18 years and older and have been fully vaccinated with a Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine, you are now eligible for a booster shot.

