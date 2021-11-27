Pawhuska council candidates to file, Dec. 6-8

Pawhuska Journal-Capital

Candidates for municipal offices in the City of Pawhuska will file Declarations of Candidacy beginning at 8 a.m. Monday, Dec. 6, 2021.

Kelly Chouteau, secretary of the Osage County Election Board, said the filing period ends at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021.

Declarations of Candidacy will be accepted at the Osage County Election Board office for each of the following positions:

Councilman Ward I, 3-year term

Councilman Ward II, 3-year term

The municipal offices at stake in the City of Pawhuska will be filled if needed in the nonpartisan Primary Election scheduled Feb. 8, 2022, and the General Election if needed is scheduled for April 5, 2022.

For more election-related information, call the Osage County Election Board at 918-287-3036, e-mail at OsageCounty@elections.ok.gov or visit www.elections.ok.gov or www.osage.okcounties.org.

Mayor Roger Taylor is the current Ward I councilor. Councilwoman Amber Nash holds the Ward II seat.