'Nutcracker Ballet' returns to the Osage

Pawhuska Journal-Capital

Returning to Pawhuska’s beautiful Constantine Theater, Dance Maker Academy is preparing to present its fifth annual production of the "Nutcracker Ballet" on Dec. 11 at 7 p.m. and Dec. 12 at 3 p.m.

The music of Tchaikovsky and the beauty of live ballet combine to create a living art form that is difficult to forget. From the crashing battle between the Nutcracker and his enemies to the beautiful waltz of the flowers to the parade of toys, young and old will experience the excitement as Dance Maker Academy performs this holiday classic choreographed and directed by Jenna Smith LaViolette after Pavel Rotaru at the Constantine Theater in Pawhuska. Dance Maker hopes this joyous classic will leave you with cherished memories for years to come.

“We are grateful for the continued support of our sponsors, the Osage Foundation, Osage Casinos, Jerry and Marlene Mosley, Will and Anne Baker, Artists of Indian America and many others for helping us continue the legacy of ballet in the Osage, and we look forward to others joining our efforts,” LaViolette said.

Osage ballet dancers Maria and Marjorie Tallchief from Fairfax, Oklahoma built a legacy of ballet in the Osage. Maria Tallchief is widely considered to be America’s first prima ballet dancer. George Balanchine created several roles for her during her time as a principal dancer at New York City Ballet, including her signature, "The Firebird."

Marjorie Tallchief was the first Native American dancer to become a première danseuse étoile at the renowned Paris Opera Ballet. Dance Maker Academy is honored to be part of their legacy and continues to bring ballet to Osage County.

Tickets are on sale online at www.dancemaker.net and through a link on the website of the Constantine Theater. Adult tickets are $15 and student tickets are $8. Reserved tickets are $25 and $15.

Dance Maker is a non-profit organization, and all donations are tax-deductible. Donations may be sent to 400 Palmer Avenue Pawhuska, OK 74056.