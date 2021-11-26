Legion, Boy Scouts conduct park fundraising

Pawhuska Journal-Capital

The Memorial Park Flag fundraiser was held Oct. 30-31, 2021 and was sponsored by the American Legion Post 198 and the Pawhuska Boy Scout Troops #43 and 33.

Special thanks to Pawhuska city government and the Utilities Dept., the community of Pawhuska, as well as the ladies and gentlemen that were passing through for their support, the large and small business, and the local ranches.

A special appreciation goes to Johnny Brazee and Rodger Milleson for the countless hours spent and miles driven maintaining the needs of the Memorial Park Flag and their volunteers.

The Memorial Park will have two fundraisers in the future each year, held by American Legion Post 198 and local Boy Scouts.

Total raised for the Memorial Park Flag was $3,360.20 and that was deposited in Pawhuska Flag Fund, in the First National Bank of Sedan in Pawhuska.

For questions or to make donations contact:

American Legion Post 198, 226 E. 6th Street, Pawhuska, OK 74056. The phone number is 918-287-3636.