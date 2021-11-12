Putting up fresh flags for Veterans Day

Pawhuska Journal-Capital

Elementary Principal Byron Cowan, left, and Athletic Director Daniel McEntire, right, put up new U.S. and Oklahoma flags in front of Pawhuska Elementary School on the morning of Nov. 11 for Veterans Day 2021. The school district also played a leading role in organizing a Veterans Day vehicle parade, with a first responder escort, that began in the softball field parking lot at 10 a.m. The school portion of the parade ended in the parking lot of the High School/Junior High School complex.