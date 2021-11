Pawhuska Journal-Capital

Mason Gilkey, at left, a senior standout on the Pawhuska High School football team, is shown being honored Friday, Nov. 5 on Senior Night, prior to a home game versus Ketchum. The Pawhuska Huskies won the game to raise their season record to 8-2 and prepare for the playoffs. Gilkey is shown here with his mother, Jessie Wilson.