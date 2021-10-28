Update: Osage Nation continues effort to build sports complex

Osage Nation

The Osage Nation continues to work toward building an outdoor sports complex in Osage County with plans to include sports fields, playgrounds and other public amenities. The proposed location is on the old railroad depot property on the south side of Pawhuska, Okla. where the Osage Nation owns approximately 30 acres.

“I would like to express my gratitude for the hard work from Osage Nation employees who have spent many hours researching and planning to get this project in motion,” said Osage Principal Chief Geoffrey Standing Bear. “Above all, the safety and wellbeing of our community and community members is the priority. Please know that no individual or family has been displaced during this process. All purchase transactions have been made willingly by both parties at fair market value.”

Additional examples of safety and wellness efforts include:

● A privacy fence built in order to protect children and shield residents from a working construction zone;

● Securing areas in extreme disrepair resulting in serious safety issues;

● Soil testing on approximately 20-25 acres within the project space to test safety levels. This testing will result in the reduction of contaminants below the EPA standard for safe usage;

● Osage Nation has provided plans to the Pawhuska City Council and Zoning Board to build an access road to ensure that there is free and clear access before, during and after construction.

Community input is critical. On Aug. 19, 2021, the Osage Nation held a public meeting outside of the Pawhuska Community Center to request community input. This public meeting remains available on the Osage Nation YouTube channel. The Osage Nation deeply appreciates all who have participated in our feedback efforts and continues to invite dialogue to create a space for and by our community. Community feedback can continue to be emailed to outdoorhealthcomplex@osagenation-nsn.gov.

Real Estate Services for the Osage Nation would like to clarify a few points of concern regarding the Outdoor Health Complex (Complex) that is currently in the planning stages:

• The Osage Nation owns 100% of the 30 acres, more or less, that will comprise the proposed Complex. The majority of this property is the former Midland Valley Railroad Depot and Railway (Railway).

• Most of the planned construction will occur on the Railway. The Nation purchased additional properties directly adjacent to the Railway in an effort to expand the Complex footprint and to allow for additional amenities and activities. The purchased properties were comprised of vacant lots.

• Other properties to the south of the depot have been under various states of negotiation in an effort to provide additional space for future expansion.

• Of the properties purchased by the Osage Nation, only one had residents living on the property. The residents moved to a home across the street from their former residence.

• Under no circumstances were any sellers coerced into selling their property.