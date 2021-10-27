Tourists have strong interest in Osage County

The executive director of Osage County Tourism said last week that lodging tax receipts and social media impressions indicate a continued strong interest in the county on the part of tourists and potential tourists.

Executive Director Kelly Bland said that Osage County Tourism's tracking of social media impressions shows there have been more than 12 million impressions so far in the 2021-22 fiscal year, of which October is the fourth month. There were somewhat more than 5 million impressions in the previous fiscal year, Bland said.

Additionally, lodging tax receipts are running in the upper $20,000s from month to month, Bland said. She estimated that the county has collected about half of its anticipated tourism operating budget already. The tax receipts indicate that, overall, visitors are spending nearly $600,000 a month on lodging in Osage County right now, she said.

She described that level of lodging income for Osage County businesses on a monthly basis as extremely positive, given that the county does not have a chain hotel.

"Tourism is booming. I think we are becoming a destination," Bland said.

Osage County, like the rest of the nation, has just weathered the Delta-variant wave of COVID-19 infections, but the county also has the benefit of recently having been the site of the filming of a major motion picture by Martin Scorsese; and it continues to offer attractive events that provide visitors with a taste of the regional cultures.

The National Indian Taco Championship on Oct. 9, and the Women's Ranch Rodeo Association's world finals competition a week later, are examples of recent popular opportunities to get out and have a little fun.

Another upcoming event, scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 6, is a celebration of National Bison Day. The Old West Buffalo Company, located west of downtown Pawhuska along Highway 60, is to lead this examination of the importance of the Bison.

The "Buffalo Rendezvous," as it is being called, will feature a range of activities. These will include a Buffalo chili cook-off, a Buffalo hay wagon tour, and a Buffalo chip throwing contest.

Additionally, the celebration of Bison is to feature Native American and Western art, and storytelling. The "Rendezvous" on Saturday is part of a larger Buffalo Days event, Nov. 5-6. This will be the first year in Pawhuska for the Buffalo/Bison extravaganza. For more information, contact the Old West Buffalo Company at 918-895-0788.

If Buffalo chips are not your thing, you may want to check and see if there are any spaces left for Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond's cookbook signing party, scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30 at The Pioneer Woman Mercantile. The book is titled "The Pioneer Woman Cooks: Super Easy!"