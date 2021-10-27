Political nerviness affects redistricting discussion

Public discussion of the process of redrawing county commissioner district boundaries for Osage County based on 2020 U.S. Census data began Oct. 21, and political nerviness about the process and its possible results was already in evidence.

The three-member Board of County Commissioners, with help from Rich Brierre of the Indian Nations Council of Governments (INCOG), examined and commented on five preliminary maps, showing possible approaches to the current round of Osage County redistricting. The commissioners did not vote on any plan, and there was no preference voiced for any of the preliminary maps.

The county's 2020 Census population number is 45,818 and the ideal district population has been defined as 15,273.

District 1, currently represented by Randall Jones of Pawhuska, is 1,368 persons below the ideal size. District 2, represented by Steve Talburt, is 2,103 persons above the ideal. District 3, represented by Darren McKinney of Fairfax, is 736 persons below the ideal. Some deviation from the ideal district population is allowed, but the gap between the most-populous and least-populous districts can be no greater than 10 percent. Brierre said the gap should, preferably, be considerably less than 10 percent.

Some 25-30 persons (including the commissioners, other county officials, journalists and local residents) attended the 1 p.m. meeting Oct. 21 at the Ag Building at the Osage County Fairgrounds.

There were initially no extra copies of the preliminary district maps for anyone in the audience to look at, and some meeting attendees had trouble hearing what was being said. Members of the audience spoke up to complain about a lack of preparation for them to meaningfully participate in and understand what was going on.

Jerry Butterbaugh, a resident who is a regular at county commissioner meetings, critiqued the Oct. 21 meeting by noting he would have expected some kind of PowerPoint presentation, and for images of the preliminary maps to be projected on a screen for attendees to view and discuss.

Dr. Everett Piper, a county resident who has announced his intention to run in 2022 for the District 1 commissioner seat, said it was virtually impossible for attendees to understand the details of what was being discussed, and for the audience to meaningfully participate without the ability to see the maps. At least some copies of the maps were produced and distributed to the audience before the meeting ended.

Commissioner McKinney, who said he did not like and would not support adoption of any of the five preliminary district maps, also pledged to offer the public a more professionally organized meeting the next time that the commissioners discuss redistricting.

Commissioner Jones said that state legislators would like for county governments to complete their redistricting processes by Nov. 15, but the actual deadline is Nov. 30. Brierre, who is executive director of INCOG, also acknowledged the "compressed" timetable for county redistricting.

"We are not asking that any of these plans be approved as they are," Brierre said.

The political nerviness that flavored the meeting stemmed, at least in part, from the fact that the District 1 seat, which Jones holds, will be on the ballot in 2022. Three other county residents have expressed an interest in running for the seat, and concern surfaced at the Oct. 21 meeting about whether any one commissioner had exerted more influence over the redistricting process so far than the other two.

Sheriff Eddie Virden raised the issue, asking the commissioners more than once if any of the county board members had worked on the redistricting plan more than the other two, or without the knowledge of the other two. Virden said he was asking the question on behalf of county residents who have contacted him, seeking clarification about how the development of a redistricting plan was being handled.

McKinney denied that there had been any potentially questionable behavior. He said there had been no "shenanigans."

"We're not trying to hide anything," McKinney said.

While Virden did not specifically name Jones during the meeting as the person about whom he was asking, he made clear later in a conversation with the Journal-Capital that the concern expressed to him by county residents was a concern about whether Jones was exerting more influence over the redistricting plan than the other commissioners.

Virden explained he did not think his question during the meeting had been satisfactorily answered.

Piper said immediately following the meeting that he, also, did not consider the question to have been answered.

Jones did not engage in any comment during the meeting about whether his role in redistricting had been any different than the roles played by McKinney and Talburt.

The Journal-Capital contacted Jones on Oct. 22 by telephone and asked him to respond to the comments that had been made regarding him.

"There's no issue," Jones said. "They just want to make it an issue."

Each of the three commissioners is able to talk to INCOG about the development of a redistricting plan, he said.

"That's just a straight falsehood," Jones said regarding suspicion that he might have had any undue influence. "And if they keep pushing it, it's just a lie."

He said that some persons who oppose his re-election have nothing concrete with which to smear him, so they're making something up. He said that the 'ultra right' of the Republican Party doesn't like him. Jones is a Republican, as are the three potential candidates to oppose him.

Jones said he has steadily supported Republican priorities, such as opposing COVID-19 mask mandates.