Pawhuska Journal-Capital

The decorations at the Steel Horse Children's Boutique, 126 East Main Street, Pawhuska, are reflective of the season -- fall harvest/Halloween. The community is planning to celebrate Halloween on Saturday, Oct. 30 rather than on Sunday. The Community Trick-or-Treat is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 30 from 5-7:30 p.m. Meanwhile, the Downtown Business District Trick-or-Treat is set for 5-6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30.