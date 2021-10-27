Dispatcher staffing situation grows worse

The sheriff of Osage County said Oct. 21 that he intended to approach the Board of County Commissioners on Oct. 25 about approving funds to increase pay for emergency services dispatchers.

Sheriff Eddie Virden explained that he hoped an increase in compensation would help to make dispatcher positions more desirable. As of Oct. 21, he said just six dispatchers were on staff. There are positions for 14.

"I've got six people doing the work of fourteen," Virden said. That figure represented a decrease in staffing from two weeks earlier, when there were reportedly 10 dispatchers on staff, one of whom was on maternity leave.

Tiffany Bradley, communications supervisor for the Sheriff’s Office, clarified that the dispatcher staffing level would actually drop to 6 at the end of October.

Virden said Oct. 21 that he hoped to increase full-time dispatcher pay from about $2,400 per month to about $2,800 or $2,850 per month. He also said that he hoped to be able to offer a sign-on bonus.

"I've got to get that addressed, or what do you do?" Virden said. "My people can't continue to carry this load."

He said that with gasoline prices now exceeding $3 per gallon, the potential financial burden for persons agreeing to work in Pawhuska as Osage County dispatchers is increasing. He said that he anticipated a lot of potential job candidates may live in communities such as Bartlesville, Skiatook and Sperry.

Dispatchers do work that can be very challenging, and consideration should be given to adding them to the retirement plan for deputies, Virden said.

An item on the Oct. 25 agenda for the Board of County Commissioners called for discussion and possible action regarding a $51,000 increase to the appropriation in the Sheriff's General Fund Budget for salary expenses.

Virden said in conversations Oct. 21 and 22 that he is interested in whether any federal funding for the county's COVID-19 response can be used to help with the dispatcher compensation situation, but he clarified that he did not yet know what might be possible.

Virden said the dispatcher shortage that the Sheriff's Office and jail are experiencing comes at a time when service calls for situations involving mental difficulties have been on the increase. He noted that the Sheriff's Office received 486 such calls in calendar year 2018, and has received more than 660 so far in calendar year 2021.

"At that kind of a rate, that kind of an increase, it's putting a major strain on all of our resources," VIrden said. He added that other service calls -- perhaps involving assaults or threats of various kinds -- may also require deputies to help persons who are experiencing mental health challenges.

He attributed the rising level of calls related to mental health to the stress of the COVID-19 pandemic, and also to the legal changes that have made possession of illegal drugs a misdemeanor offense in Oklahoma, and have legalized possession of marijuana for medical purposes.

"We've opened Pandora's box," Virden said, complaining that users and traffickers of illegal drugs now lack the fear of enforcement action that they once had.