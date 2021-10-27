Barnsdall senior night coming Friday

Misty Farber

Week of Oct. 27 to Nov. 2

Thanksgiving is upon us, and the Osage Nation Education Department is offering two events for students to attend and participate in during their holiday break. First, the Osage Nation Education Department is hosting an ACT/SAT Test Prep class for all Osage and JOM students free of charge on Monday, Nov. 22. The workshop is in-person from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., and lunch will be provided. All students 6-12 grades are invited to attend, and participants will be eligible for door prizes. Students will participate in a practice test, learn about financial literacy and receive a free lunch. If you are interested in attending, please register by contacting Avis Ballard or Chelsea Christian at 918-287-5300 or email education@osagenation-nsn.gov.

Second, the Osage Nation Education Department and Financial Assistance Departments have scheduled a field trip to Tinker Air Force Base on Tuesday, Nov. 23. All Native American students in grades 6-12 who live in the area are eligible to attend. Osage students will be given preference. Spaces are limited and will be provided on a first-come, first-serve basis. Please call 918-287-5300 or email education@osagenation-nsn.gov for more information.

The Barnsdall High School football team will host its last home game of the regular season on Friday, Oct. 29. The opponent will be the Garber Wolverines. The night will also recognize the senior players, as they play their last home game of the regular season. Also recognized will be seniors who have participated in softball and cheer. All high school football games start at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

The Chamber of Commerce will be hosting its annual Trunk or Treat for Halloween this year in downtown Barnsdall. Please refer to the Chamber’s Facebook page for a complete schedule of events and costume contest rules.

The Barnsdall Public Schools will have a Board of Education meeting Monday, Nov. 1, at 5:30 p.m. All board meetings are held at the Elementary School Teacher Workroom unless otherwise noted. An agenda will be posted on the school website before the meeting.

The Barnsdall City Council will meet Tuesday, Nov. 2, at 5:30 p.m. for its regularly scheduled monthly meeting. All City Council meetings are held at City Hall.

As always, please continue to check websites and Facebook pages for more information and any changes in schedules and events.

