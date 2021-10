Pawhuska Journal-Capital

The Board of Education of Barnsdall Public School District has announced that statutorily qualified individuals interested in running as candidates for the No. 2 seat on the Barnsdall Board of Education may file to run as a candidate for this seat at the Osage County Election Board between the hours of 8 a.m. and close of business on each of the following days: Monday, Dec. 6 through Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021.