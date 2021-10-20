Get ready for Halloween in Barnsdall

Misty Farber

Week of Oct. 20-26

I hope everyone enjoyed the rain showers we were blessed with this past week, providing us with several inches of rain.

The Chamber of Commerce will be hosting its annual Trunk or Treat for Halloween this year in downtown Barnsdall. There will be lots of candy, a cakewalk, and costume contests. Participants who enter the Halloween contest will have a chance to win a cash prize. More details will follow in next week’s column, when a complete schedule is released.

The Osage Nation Education Department hosts its Fourth Annual College and Career Fair on Thursday, Nov. 4. The fair will be at the Osage County Fairgrounds and is open to all area high school students. Participants will choose to attend the morning session from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., or the afternoon session from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. Please RSVP to participate in the event by calling 918-287-5300 or email rrulo@osagenation-nsn.gov.

This week marks the third week of the month, and the Barnsdall food pantries will be distributing food to anyone in need. The Lighthouse Family Worship Center will have a mobile pantry on Wednesday, Oct. 20, from 11 a.m. to noon. The Free Will Baptist Shirley Memorial Food Bank will be open on Saturday, Oct. 23, from 10 a.m. to noon.

The Barnsdall High School football team is scheduled to play a district game this week at Pioneer-Pleasant Vale High School on Friday, Oct. 22. All high school football games start at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

The junior high football team played its last season game this week at home against Morrison. The boys will now prepare for a season of basketball or wrestling.

The basketball program will host its first games of the season at home against Pawhuska on Tuesday, Nov. 16. The wrestling team will kick off its season at Tonkawa on Tuesday, Dec. 7.

As always, please continue to check websites and Facebook pages for more information and any changes in schedules and events.

Community & School Events:

Oct. 20

Mobile Food Pantry at LFWC, 11a.m. to noon

Oct. 22

HS Football at Pioneer-Pleasant Vale, 7 p.m.

Oct. 23

Shirley Cook Memorial Food Bank, 10 a.m. to noon