Osage County Interlocal grant proposal successful

The Osage County Interlocal Cooperative (OCIC), based in Hominy, has received word that its application for a U.S. Department of Education Title III Native American and Alaska Native Children in School grant has been successful.

Dr. Jacque Canady, executive director of OCIC, said a grant has been awarded in the amount of $1.635 million that will finance additional services for Native American students enrolled in the Pawhuska, Bowring and Wynona public school districts. The grant will also benefit the Osage Nation's language-immersion school, which is the Osage Nation Daposka Ahnkodapi Elementary.

The five-year grant is intended to help Native American students in the target schools with their academic achievement in both English and in the process of Native American language learning. The grant objectives specifically include encouraging increasing numbers of students to participate in the process of learning a Native American language.

Beverly Moore, assistant superintendent of Pawhuska Public Schools, welcomed the awarding of the grant, noting that the school district appreciates all the support it can receive to assist students with academic progress.