Dancers provide entertainment at Taco Championship.

Pawhuska Journal-Capital

Dancers provided entertainment Oct. 2 at the National Indian Taco Championship in downtown Pawhuska.

Katzy Buffalohead, who is of Kaw, Ponca, Potawatomi and Kiowa descent, is shown performing a dance Oct. 2 on Kihekah Avenue in Pawhuska, during the 2021 National Indian Taco Championship. Traditional native dancing, as well as ballet dancing were among the dance forms that people attending the Taco Championship had an opportunity to enjoy.

Also, Liliana Guillen Hudgins and other ballet dancers entertained the crowds Saturday, Oct. 2 at the National Indian Taco Championship in Pawhuska.