Classic cars go for a spin in Pawhuska

Pawhuska Journal-Capital

Mike “Spanky” Cooper rolls into Pawhuska with over 200 friends during a 150-mile drive on Friday, Oct. 8. Mike was participating in the Gathering at the Roc car show taking place at Woolaroc on Saturday, Oct. 9, which was to have more than 300 classic cars on display. Mike is seen here, parked across from The Pioneer Woman Mercantile. It was about 90 degrees and sunny as the classic car owners navigated the streets of historic downtown Pawhuska.