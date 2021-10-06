Women's rodeo finals returning to Osage County

Pawhuska Journal-Capital

The 17th annual Women's Ranch Rodeo Association World Finals are set for Oct. 15-16 at the Clarence L. Brantley Indoor Arena, on the Osage County Fairgrounds. A kickoff party for the event is set for Thursday, Aug. 14 at 6 p.m. at the Constantine Theater in downtown Pawhuska. This is the second consecutive year the WRRA has held its World Finals at the Osage County Fairgrounds. Adult admission for rodeo performances will be $10 per person per performance, or $25 for admittance to all three. Children ages 10 years and younger are to be admitted free of charge.