Requests for uses of ARPA funding on the rise

Osage County was named to receive about $9.1 million of federal American Relief Plan Act (ARPA) funds to help with the response to COVID-19, and requests for county commissioners to commit portions of that funding to projects are increasing in number.

The commissioners have already spent or committed portions of their ARPA funding. The county has spent slightly more than $450,000 on one-time $2,500 payments for employees who worked during the initial stages of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The county has also committed $250,000 for small business loans to the Osage County Industrial Trust Authority. The money for the loans has not yet been transferred to the Industrial Trust Authority, with an audit having been requested from the organization.

Additional commitments of ARPA funds to date include a little over $48,000 for air-filtration/sanitizing in county buildings, and roughly $140,000 total for renovations to the offices of the county clerk and county assessor, County Clerk Robin Slack explained.

All of these expenditures that have already been approved come to less than $1 million. Another area of consideration is replacing lost tax income. Treasurer Sally Hulse told county commissioners Sept. 27 that a very preliminary figure for lost tax income to date during the COVID-19 event might be in excess of $2 million. She explained to the Journal-Capital that fuel tax revenues were a particular area where the county appeared to have lost income due to COVID-19. People were traveling less and buying less fuel.

Additional requests that the county commissioners have received include a request to consider using ARPA money to help finance a new courthouse annex building; a request from the state Historical Society to consider using some ARPA dollars to help pay for repairs and renovations at the Fred and Addie Drummond House in Hominy; and most recently, a request to potentially use ARPA money to pay for increased training for rural fire departments.

District Attorney Mike Fisher, whose office provides legal representation for the commissioners, has sought clarification from the U.S. Treasury Department about appropriate uses of ARPA money. Fisher has been particularly interested in the possible use of ARPA money on a courthouse annex.

The ongoing discussion of possible uses of ARPA money comes in context of the latest developments in the battle against COVID-19.

District 3 Commissioner Darren McKinney said Sept. 27 that there had been 306 active cases of COVID-19 in Osage County during the previous week, down from 387 the week before and 437 the week before that.

On the other hand, McKinney said Sept. 27 that there had been three additional COVID-19 deaths in Osage County, raising the county total to 109.

Scott Haywood, public information officer for District 3 of the Oklahoma State Department of Health, said in an email Sept. 30 that there had been 111 COVID-19 deaths in Osage County as of that date. The OSDH had seen a decline in active cases for four consecutive weeks, he said.

Haywood added that 41 percent of Osage County residents aged 12 years and older had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 54.3 percent of Osage County residents aged 65 and older had received at least one dose. There had been 6,592 total cases of COVID-19 in Osage County, he said.

The majority of new COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations have continued to involve unvaccinated patients, Haywood said. More than 1.87 million Oklahomans are fully vaccinated, he said.