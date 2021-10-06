Murder/manslaughter case slated for trial

A prosecution now more than three years in the making was scheduled late last week to come to trial Monday, Oct. 4 in Osage County District Court.

The defendant, Dakoda Aaron McCauley, 27, of Barnsdall, has been charged with second-degree murder or, in the alternative, first-degree manslaughter in the May 2018 death of a man identified as Frankie Cotto. The deceased had reportedly been a guest at McCauley's home.

McCauley reportedly told the Osage County Sheriff’s Office he acted in self-defense, but Sheriff Eddie Virden said further investigation revealed that the claim didn’t hold up.

McCauley is accused of fatally stabbing Cotto.

The defendant is represented by Tulsa lawyer Richard O'Carroll. District Attorney Mike Fisher said Brett Mize, his first assistant, would lead the prosecution at trial, helped by another assistant district attorney.