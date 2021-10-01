Troop 43 holds fishing derby at Cedar Creek

Pawhuska Journal-Capital

Radley Hendren, front, displays a roughly 8-pound bass that he caught Saturday, Sept. 25 at a fishing derby held by Boy Scout Troop 43 of Pawhuska and the St. Thomas Episcopal Church. Pictured with Radley are, from left, Ernie Roper, Ford Gosvenor and Gabe Mack. About 115 people signed up to participate in the fishing derby, which took place along Cedar Creek at Sooner Cattle. Almost everyone caught one or more fish, and everyone received a prize or prizes.