Telemedicine clinic opens in Avant

Pawhuska Journal-Capital

A new telemedicine clinic has been opened in Avant, in the former kindergarten building of the Avant School. It is not necessary to have an appointment to visit the clinic, which is open from 8 a.m. until Noon on Tuesdays, and from Noon until 4 p.m. on Thursdays. Patients are not charged for an office visit. For further information, call 539-900-6950. Pictured here, registered medical assistant Ashlee Bradley, at center, examines Tylee Roach, at left, while Malinda Arrington, APRN-CNP, consults via an electronic link. Oklahoma State University, the Avant School & Community Foundation, and Focus on Health are sponsors of the clinic, which is anticipated to be in operation through March of 2022.