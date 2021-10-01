Mobile health clinic service dates set for October

The Osage County Health Department is scheduled to provide Mobile Health Clinic services this month in Barnsdall, Shidler and Prue.

The mobile clinic is to be in Barnsdall on Tuesday, Oct. 12 from 9 a.m. until Noon, and from 1-4 p.m. The clinic will be stationed next to the U.S. Post Office on Main Street.

The mobile clinic is to be in Shidler on Wednesday, Oct. 13 from 9 a.m. until Noon, and from 1-4 p.m. The clinic will be stationed at the Shidler Country Store on South Cosden Avenue.

Next, the mobile clinic is to be in Prue on Tuesday, Oct. 26 from 9 a.m. until Noon, and from 1-4 p.m. The clinic will be stationed at the Prue First Baptist Church on Lake Drive.

Services available include COVID-19 vaccinations, minor adult/child sick visits, and wellness visits.

For additional information, call the Osage County Health Department at 918-287-3740.