Dr. Rumsey named Rural Physician of the Year

Dr. Matthew Cameron Rumsey, of Pawhuska, has been named the Rural Physician of the Year by the Rural Health Association of Oklahoma (RHAO). The award was scheduled to be presented Oct. 6 in Edmond.

"We are so lucky to have such an outstanding doctor in our community," Beth Reed, chair of the board at Pawhuska Hospital, said of the selection of Dr. Rumsey for the rural physician honor.

Rumsey grew up in Pawhuska. He graduated from Pawhuska High School and the University of Central Oklahoma before studying medicine at the University of North Dakota. He graduated from medical school with honors and returned to Pawhuska to practice Family Medicine.

Andy Fosmire, senior vice president for Strategic Initiatives and Policy for Cohesive Healthcare Management and Consulting, which manages the Pawhuska Hospital, nominated Rumsey for the award. Fosmire is also a past managing director of RHAO.

"He's just kind of a rock star for rural medicine," Fosmire said of Rumsey, adding that the doctor is a good role model for what small communities all across the nation would like to have -- a person who grew up in a small, under-served community and returned after acquiring a medical education.

The award nomination information for Rumsey notes the variety of medical leadership roles he fills. He is chief of staff and medical director at Pawhuska Hospital; medical director for the Osage County Health Department; and chief medical officer for Cohesive Healthcare. The nomination information doesn't include it, but he has also been medical consultant for Pawhuska Public Schools in regard to COVID-19 precautions and policy.

"Nurses who work with him praise his willingness to treat difficult and complex patients in their own community rather than ship them off to an urban facility," Dr. Rumsey's award nomination says. "His ability to manage these patients and train the hospital staff to care for them has raised the level of competence at Pawhuska, helping to make it a very successful rural hospital."

Allison Seigars, executive director of Rural Health Projects, in Enid, and current managing director of RHAO, said there were quite a few nominees for the 2021 Rural Physician of the Year award, and Dr. Rumsey clearly stood out.

Pawhuska Hospital has received increased community support from the local community, in the form of a new municipal sales tax levy; however, it continues like many small hospitals to struggle with the challenge of effectively responding to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Hospital representatives have lobbied Pawhuska city officials for help in obtaining additional space.

Rumsey has recommended vaccination as an important method of trying to prevent COVID-19 infections and to lessen their severity if they do occur.