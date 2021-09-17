Osage Nation closes on parcel for PRT

Osage Nation

On behalf of the Osage Nation, Principal Chief Geoffrey Standing Bear closed on the purchase of the Ellis Thomas Ranch (ET Ranch), located on Elks Lodge Drive in Pawhuska, on Tuesday, Sept. 14.

The property will be the site of the first-ever Osage Nation Primary Residential Treatment (PRT) facility. The facility will act as a transitional living facility and counseling center for both adolescent and adult individuals. It will also include administrative and counseling offices.

Osage Nation Congressional Speaker Jodie Revard sponsored the bill which appropriated $12 million of American Rescue Plan (ARP) Act funds toward the purchase and development of the property. ARP funds are used due to behavioral health needs and public health impacts exacerbated by the pandemic.

The property closing was attended by Osage Nation Attorney General Clint Patterson, Osage Chief Geoffrey Standing Bear, Kirk Shaw (Wahzhazhe Health Center Manager), Dr. Amanda Bighorse (Wahzhazhe Chief Medical Officer), as well as Stephanie Thomas Priest and Judy Thomas, who sold the property to the Osage Nation. The Osage Nation Health Authority Board will now undertake tasks necessary to continue project development.