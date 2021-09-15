Softball teams slated for tournaments

Misty Farber

Week of Sept. 15-21

This week marks the third week of the month, as the Barnsdall food pantries will be distributing food to anyone in need. The Lighthouse Family Worship Center will have a mobile pantry on Wednesday, Sept. 15, from 11 a.m. to noon. The Free Will Baptist Shirley Memorial Food Bank will be open on Saturday, Sept. 18, from 10 a.m. to noon.

The Barnsdall Citizens, Inc.(BCI) will be hosting a 50 Plus Dinner and Bingo on Thursday, Sept. 16. The event begins at 5:30 p.m. and is held at the Barnsdall Community Center.

The Barnsdall Lady Panthers junior high and high school teams are scheduled for tournaments this weekend. The high softball team will travel north to South Coffeyville to compete in the Oklahoma Union softball tournament. The junior high team will travel to Oilton to compete in the Oilton Tournament. Good luck, Lady Panthers!

After the softball tournaments this weekend, the Barnsdall Lady Panthers are scheduled to play the Hominy Bucks on Monday, Sept. 20. The junior high softball team will host Hominy at Wyrick Field at 4:30 p.m., while the high school team will travel to Hominy to play at 4:30 p.m.

There is still time to sign up for the Fall Trail Ride at Woolaroc if you are interested. The trail ride is on Saturday, Sept. 18, and participants are encouraged to pre-register by Thursday, Sept. 17. The cost for the trail ride is $50 and includes lunch and dinner.

Participants must bring their own horse and gear. Non-riders are also welcome to attend and can spend the day visiting the museum and gift shop, and meeting the riders for lunch and dinner. Non-riders' lunch and dinner are $15. For more information regarding the registration, tickets, accommodations, and rules and regulations, please visit Woolaroc’s website at https://www.woolaroc.org/.

The Barnsdall High School football team will play its third game of the season this week, taking on Summit Christian Academy on Friday, Sept.18. This will be a home game. All football games start at 7 p.m. Good luck, Panthers!

The Barnsdall Junior High Football team will travel to Broken Arrow on Monday, Sept. 21, to play Summit Christian Academy. All games start at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

As always, please continue to check school websites for more information and any changes in schedules and events.

Community & School Events:

Sept. 15

Mobile Food Pantry at LFWC, 11a.m. to noon

Sept. 16

HS Softball at OK Union Tournament

JH Softball at Oilton Tournament

BCI 50 Plus Dinner & Bingo, 5:30 p.m.

Sept. 17

HS Softball at OK Union tournament

JH Softball at Oilton Tournament

HS Football at Home v. Summit Christian, 7 p.m. .

Sept. 18

HS Softball at OK Union tournament

JH Softball at Oilton Tournament

Shirley Cook Memorial Food Bank, 10 a.m. to noon

Woolaroc Fall Trail Ride

Sept. 20

HS Softball at Hominy, 4:30 p.m.

JH Softball at Home v. Hominy, 4:30 p.m.

JH Football at Summit Christian, 6 p.m.