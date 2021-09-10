Fairfax hospital to hold vaccination clinic Thursday

Submitted

Fairfax Community Hospital and its management company, First Physicians Capital Group, are hosting a drive-through COVID-19 vaccination clinic for the Fairfax community and Osage County on Thursday, Sept. 16 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., while supplies last.

The vaccination clinic will provide an opportunity for residents of Fairfax and Osage County to receive the Johnson and Johnson vaccine if they have not received a COVID-19 inoculation yet.

Fairfax Community Hospital is providing 90 Johnson and Johnson vaccines to the community. People aged 18 years and older are encouraged to receive vaccinations.

Those getting a vaccination do not need an appointment and can pull up to the drive-through. Participants will fill out paperwork upon arrival at the hospital, will remain in their vehicles as they receive the vaccination and will wait 15 minutes following inoculation for hospital staff to monitor them.

For more information about the clinic, please contact Fairfax Community Hospital at 918-642-3291.