Extension offers Cattle Series

The Osage County OSU Extension office is starting a Fall Cattle Series on Sept. 30. Each program is free to attend and will start at 6 p.m. These programs will range from forage production to heifer replacements. You do not want to miss out. Make sure and RSVP at least 3 days in advance for meal purposes.

The dates are as follows -- Sept. 30, Oct. 12, Nov. 9, Nov. 30, and Dec. 7. All of these programs will be held at the Osage County OSU Extension office. For more information call the Osage County OSU Extension office or contact Cheyenne Patrick at Cheyenne.patrick@okstate.edu, or Rick Clovis at rick.clovis@okstate.edu. You may also call the Extension office at 918-287-4170.