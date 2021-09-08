Osage County Free Fair coming next week

Whatever "normal" is going to be in Osage County during the remainder of the COVID-19 experience and beyond, the local community is going to try to make the county fair an element of it.

The Osage County Free Fair is scheduled to return to the county Fairgrounds next week, with public events offered Thursday, Sept. 16 through Saturday, Sept. 18.

Wednesday, Sept. 15 is to be an entry day for still exhibits, and a judging day for still exhibits and some small animals.

The Free Fair was not held in 2020 due to concerns about the transmission of COVID-19. It is back this year, however, and a carnival has been added to the attractions with rides for persons of all ages.

There are to be carnival rides from Thursday through Saturday, with wristbands available for $5 apiece. Carnival ride sessions are slated for Thursday p.m.; Friday p.m.; Saturday a.m.; and Saturday p.m., according to the Fair schedule.

Sept. 16 and 17 are to be school days at the Free Fair, with plenty of treats and activities for the youngsters attending. Bagged candy and toys for the students are among the offerings for the kids, along with a petting zoo that will offer pony rides. The kids will have the opportunity to enjoy inflatables and games.

Hours for public activities at the Free Fair will be 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 16-17, and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 18.

Scheduled activities Sept. 18 are to include a Youth Horse Show, a Chili/Salsa Cook-off, a Dog Show, a Turtle Trot, a Car Show, a Livestock Show, a Talent Show and a Rodeo.

If you have questions about details of the Osage County Free Fair for 2021, you can send email messages to osagecountyfreefair@gmail.com. You can find estimated times for particular activities online at the Osage County Free Fair's page on Facebook.