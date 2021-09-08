Make plans for Woolaroc trail ride Sept. 18

Misty Farber

Week of Sept. 8-14

I hope everyone has enjoyed the break from the triple-digit temperatures, as we move into the second week of September.

The Barnsdall Junior High softball team is busy this weekend, as they are scheduled to travel north to South Coffeyville to compete in the Oklahoma Union Tournament. The tournament will start Thursday, Sept. 9, and conclude on Saturday, Sept. 11. Good luck, Lady Panthers!

While the junior high softball team participates in a tournament, the high school team will host Oilton at home on Thursday, Sept. 9, at 4 p.m.

Next week, both teams will travel to Copan on Monday, Sept. 13, and host Bluejacket at home on Tuesday, Sept. 14.

The Barnsdall High School football team will travel north to Copan to play its second game of the season. The Panthers are scheduled to take on the Copan Hornets on Friday, Sept.10. All football games start at 7 p.m.

The Barnsdall Chamber of Commerce will meet next week on Tuesday, Sept. 14, at noon. The meeting will be at the Barnsdall Community Center. A full agenda will be emailed to all Chamber members later this week.

Woolaroc is hosting a Fall Trail Ride on Saturday, Sept. 18. Riders interested in participating in the trail ride are encouraged to pre-register. The cost for the trail ride is $50 and includes lunch and dinner. Tickets will be available until Sept. 17. For more information regarding the registration, tickets, accommodations, and rules and regulations, please visit Woolaroc’s website at https://www.woolaroc.org/.

As always, please continue to check websites for more information and any changes in schedules and events.

Community & School Events:

Sept. 9

JH Softball, OK Union tournament

HS Softball at Home v. Oilton, 4 p.m.

Sept. 10

HS Football at Copan, 7 p.m.

JH Softball at OK Union tournament

Sept. 11

JH Softball at OK Union tournament

Sept. 13

JH Softball at Copan, 4 p.m.

HS Softball at Copan, 5:30 p.m.

JH Football at Drumright, 6 p.m.

Sept. 14

Chamber of Commerce, noon

JH Softball at Home v. Bluejacket, 4 p.m.

HS Softball at Home v. Bluejacket, 5:30 p.m.