Sign of the times? Silence at the drive-in

The Sonic store in Pawhuska remained closed as September began, as its general manager reportedly worked to assemble a staff to reopen it. The store had been closed throughout much of late August. An Aug. 31 post on the Pawhuska Community Watch Page attributed to General Manager Christina Kunz announced that the store was taking applications. "We are trying to put a team back together so we can get this show going again!!" the post said. A separate post on the same community message board advised readers, in Kunz's name, that "Sonic is closed because we don't have enough people to run the store. We are taking this time to let people recuperate and deep clean the store." Another post attributed to Kunz said that, "five people that were told to quarantine because of two positives" had done so. The Journal-Capital left a telephone message for Kunz, but did not receive a response. The newspaper also contacted Sonic's corporate office in Oklahoma City on Sept. 2 for a comment about when the store would likely return to operations, but received no reply before deadline.