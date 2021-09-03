Pawhuska Schools participates in meal program

Pawhuska Journal-Capital

Pawhuska Public Schools announces it is participating in a free breakfast and lunch program for the 2021-2022 school year. All students enrolled in the district, at all the school sites, may participate in the breakfast and/or lunch program at no charge. If you have questions about this, contact Assistant Superintendent Beverly Moore at 918-287-1265, Extension 5007, or send her an email message at beverlymoore@pawhuskadistrict.org.