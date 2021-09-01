Pay your Barnsdall utility bill from home

Misty Farber

Week of Sept. 1-7

Welcome to September! August provided us with several warm days, as the heat index climbed to the triple digits this past week. It looks like we will have some relief from the heat this week as we move closer to the 90s in temperatures. Because it is the first of the month, Barnsdall is busy with regularly scheduled meetings throughout town.

The American Legion will meet Thursday, Sept. 2, at 6 p.m. for their regularly scheduled monthly meeting. All American Legion meetings are held downtown at the American Legion Building.

Barnsdall Students will enjoy a three-day weekend, as they have no scheduled school on Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 6.

The Barnsdall City Council will meet Tuesday, Sept. 7 at 5:30 p.m. for its regularly scheduled monthly meeting. All City Council meetings are held at City Hall.

As a reminder, Barnsdall City Hall has made it easy for citizens to pay their utility bills from home. The account can be paid online at paystation.com/pay/barnsdall-pwa, by phone at (918) 847-2980, or by drop box at City Hall.

The Barnsdall Public Schools will have a school board meeting Tuesday, Sept. 7, at 7 p.m. All board meetings are held at the Elementary School Teacher Workroom unless otherwise noted. An agenda will be posted on the school website before the meeting.

The Barnsdall High School softball team is scheduled to host two games this weekend. The team will host the Caney Valley Lady Trojans on Friday, Sept. 3, at 4:30 p.m. and the Hominy Lady Bucks on Saturday, Sept. 4, at 4:30 p.m.

While the high school softball team will play at home this weekend, the junior high team will travel to two games. The team will travel to Caney Valley and play on Friday, Sept. 3 at 4:30 p.m. and then travel to Hominy on Saturday, Sept. 4 to play at 4:30 p.m.

The Barnsdall High School football team has completed its two preseason scrimmages and is ready for its first regularly scheduled game this week. The Panthers will host the Foyil Panthers on Friday, Sept. 3. All high school football games start at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted. Good luck, Barnsdall Panthers!

The Barnsdall Junior High Football team will host its first game as it welcomes the Foyil Panthers on Tuesday, Sept. 7. All junior high football games will begin at 6 p.m. Good luck this season, Barnsdall Panthers!

As always, please continue to check school websites for more information and any changes in schedules and events.

Community & School Events:

Sept. 2

American Legion, 6 p.m.

Sept. 3

JH Softball at Caney Valley, 4:30 p.m.

HS Softball Home v. Caney Valley, 4:30 p.m.

HS Football at Home v. Foyil, 7 p.m.

Sept. 4

HS Softball Home v. Hominy, 4:30 p.m.

JH Softball at Hominy, 4:30 p.m.

Sept. 6

No School

Sept. 7

JH Softball Home v. Foyil, 4 p.m.

HS Softball Home v. Foyil, 5:30 p.m.

JH Football Home v. Foyil, 6 p.m.

Barnsdall City Council, 5:30 p.m.

School Board Meeting, 7 p.m.