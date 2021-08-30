Fairfax teen critical after auto crash

A 14-year-old Fairfax girl, who was driving a 2020 Nissan Altima, crashed Sunday evening, Aug. 29, about 1.9 miles north of Fairfax along State Highway 18 and was flown to a Tulsa hospital for treatment, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

The OHP said in a trooper report that the teen was admitted in critical condition to St. Francis Hospital. She was injured in a single-vehicle accident about 7:49 p.m. Aug. 29.

The OHP’s trooper report cited unsafe speed on a curve as the reason for the accident.

According to the trooper report, the Nissan Altima failed to negotiate a curve and left the highway. The vehicle then returned to the road, only to run off of it a second time.

The trooper report explained that the car struck an embankment and rolled about one and a half times before coming to rest on its top.

The driver reportedly was ejected from the vehicle during the crash and then pinned underneath it for more than half an hour. The Fairfax Fire Department extricated the teen. She reportedly had not been wearing a seat belt.

The Osage County Sheriff’s Office, the Fairfax Police Department and Miller EMS also responded to the accident.

