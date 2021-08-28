Drummond Home event set for Sept. 11

The Fred and Addie Drummond Home, in Hominy, has scheduled its annual ice cream social fundraiser for Saturday, Sept. 11.

The Drummond Home, which has been open to the public since 1986, is owned and operated by the Oklahoma Historical Society. Beverly Whitcomb, the site director, said the ice cream social is normally held indoors, but was moved outdoors in 2020 as a result of concerns about COVID-19.

”We will be doing it outside again,” Whitcomb said, indicating the activity will likely be on the front porch. The social is to begin at 1 p.m. and last until 4 p.m.

Chuck “Pa Pa” Drummond, father of Ladd Drummond and father-in-law of Ree Drummond, is to be on-hand to talk about Drummond family history.

Dianne Fallis, a storyteller from Bartlesville, is to tell stories and share details about the history of Osage and Washington counties.

Roseanne McKee will be signing copies of her Christian romance novel, “Oklahoma Roses.”

Additionally, tours of the home will be offered, and Whitcomb said items that are normally kept in storage will be on display.

“I’m an artifact myself,” Whitcomb joked. “I have been here 18 years.”

For the entire month of September, the Drummond Home will be having an Heirloom Exhibit.

The Fred and Addie Drummond Home is a three-story, Victorian-style house. It was completed in 1905 and has been on the National Register of Historic Places since 1981.

The Oklahoma Historical Society recommends but does not mandate that persons who are not fully vaccinated against COVID-19 should wear masks while inside the house.

Admission is $7 for adults, $5 for seniors (those aged 62 years and older), $4 for youth aged 6-17, and free for active duty military members and veterans with appropriate ID. For more information, call 918-885-2374.