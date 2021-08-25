Pawhuska man dies in accident

A Pawhuska motorist identified as Sean Lance Valencia, 25, died as a result of an auto accident shortly before midnight Aug. 24, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

A two-vehicle collision occurred about 11:21 p.m. along a stretch of State Highway 99 that is concurrent with State Highway 11, an OHP trooper report indicated. A 2012 Ford F-150 pickup driven by Valencia left the road and collided with a legally parked semi, according to the trooper report.

Valencia was pronounced dead at the scene. The semi driver, identified as Joshua Allen Keys, 31, of Houston, Texas, was not injured, the trooper report said.

Valencia’s pickup reportedly was headed north when it crossed the center line of the highway and struck the parked semi, which was on a shoulder of the road. Valencia reportedly was not wearing a seat belt.

Three state troopers worked the accident. The Pawhuska police and fire departments, and the Osage County Sheriff’s Office, provided support.

