Dance Maker plans to present 'Frozen Jr.' next month

Be prepared to "get frozen" this September, as Dance Maker Academy Drama Camp Players transports spectators to the magical land of Arendelle.

"Frozen Jr." is based on the 2018 Broadway musical and brings to life Elsa, Anna, Olaf, and the rest of the characters from the modern Disney tale. The show features all the songs from the animated film, with music and lyrics by Jennifer Lee, Kristen Anderson-Lopez, and Robert Lopez, plus five songs written for the Broadway production.

A story of true love and acceptance between sisters, "Frozen Jr." expands on the relationship between Princesses Anna and Elsa. When faced with danger, the two discover their potential and the powerful bond of sisterhood.

Directed by Dance Maker Drama Teacher Jennifer Adair, "Frozen Jr." will feature a cast of 19 children.

“Not only is this a beautiful story with two incredibly strong female leads, it’s also a moving testament to the power of family,” Adair said. “It’s being told by some incredible kids, more so when you consider the range in ages. It’s so uplifting to see kids using their talents in a positive way.”

The Dance Maker cast includes Kaci Summers, Ryah Oakes, Ashley Fenton, Waylon Malone, R.J. Malone, Kooper Summers, Kestrel Chesbro, Conway Chesbro, Maylee Cottingham, Tori Crawford, Carsyn Crawford, Jacye Millard, Grace Adair, Adalyn Turley, Emmalyn Turley, Hayden Rippetoe, Kaydence Rippetoe, Michelle Gray and Marianne Spencer. Thank you to the Osage Nation Foundation for sponsoring.

"Frozen, Jr." performances are Friday, Sept. 10 at 7 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 11 at 7 p.m., and Sunday, Sept. 12 at 3 p.m. at the Constantine Theater located at 110 West Main, Pawhuska, OK 74056 and tickets are on sale now at the Constantine Box Office. Prices are: Adults, $10; and Students, $7. For more information or to reserve tickets to performances, visit www.constantinetheater.com or call the box office at 918-900-6161.