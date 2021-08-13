Pawhuska school board approves Return to Learn plan

Pawhuska Public Schools is rolling out its Return to Learn Plan, which includes built-in virtual days to be used when COVID-19 rates increase to dangerous levels.

The district's Board of Education approved the plan during its Aug. 9 meeting. The first day of school is Aug. 19.

According to the plan, six virtual days are available to elementary school students, and 17 have been set aside for junior high and high school.

In the event of positive cases and exposures, the district will consult with the county health department to begin contact tracing. The administration will use the Oklahoma State Department of Education's infection reporting system to track and assist with case investigation and contact tracing.

"If student and/or staff attendance becomes problematic, the district may go to virtual learning as long as needed," the plan said. Grab and Go Meals will be provided during that time.

Because of a new state law, schools can't require students, staff or visitors to wear masks. However, anyone may wear a mask as their personal choice.

Teachers and staff will promote social distancing and hygiene throughout the year.

To read the full plan, visit the Pawhuska Public Schools website.