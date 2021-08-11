School starts Monday in Barnsdall

Misty Farber

Week of August 11-17

School officially starts next week on Monday, Aug. 16, for Barnsdall students, as their summer break comes to an end. In preparation for the school year, school supply lists are on the elementary school Facebook page for students in grades pre-K through 6.

As a reminder, several Native American tribes offer assistance and/or vouchers to purchase school supplies and school clothes for students of all grade levels. The Cherokee Nation provides $150 to students through its school clothing assistance program. Children ages 5 to 18 with a Cherokee Nation tribal card are eligible for the voucher. The application is not income-based. The application can be accessed at https://gadugiportal.cherokee.org and must be completed online by Aug. 20.

Additionally, the Muscogee Nation offers a $200 voucher to students enrolled in pre-K through fifth grade, and a $250 voucher for grades 6 through 12. The application is due by Dec. 31 and can be found at https://www.mcn-nsn.gov/services/school-clothing/.

The Choctaw Nation offers $100 in assistance for school supplies and clothing through the Student School and Activity Fund for ages 3 to high school seniors. For more information, call 580-634-0681. Additionally, the Osage Nation offers school supplies to students through its JOM program.

The Barnsdall High School softball team is in full swing this week, as it begins the second week of the season. The team will participate in the Shilder tournament this week, starting on Thursday and concluding on Saturday.

On Monday, Aug. 16, both the high school and junior high softball teams will host South Coffeyville at home on Wyrick Field. The junior high girls will play first at 4 p.m., followed by the high school game at 5:30 p.m. Next, the two teams will travel to Foyil on Tuesday, Aug. 17. The junior high team will play at 4 p.m. followed by the high school game at 5:30 p.m. Come out and support the Lady Panthers!

The Osage Nation offers several educational support programs to all students who are legally enrolled members of the tribe. High school students are supported by the College Entrance Assistance Program (CEAT), where they can receive financial support for the ACT/SAT exams, college application fees, and test preparation materials. Students are also eligible for free tutoring and academic services through the Osage Nation School Support Program (ONSSP). For more information on any of these programs, please contact the Osage Nation Education Department at 918-287-5300.

Community & school events:

Aug. 12

HS Softball at Shidler Tournament

Aug. 13

HS Softball at Shidler Tournament

Aug. 14

HS Softball at Shidler Tournament

Aug. 16

First day of School

HS Softball at Home v. S. Coffeyville, 5:30 p.m.

JH Softball at Home v. S. Coffeyville, 4 p.m.

Aug. 17

HS Softball at Foyil, 5:30 p.m.

JH Softball at Foyil, 4 p.m.